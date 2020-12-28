Comal County announces new cutbacks, closures due to COVID-19 hospitalizations, per Gov. Abbott’s executive order

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County officials announced Monday that the county’s businesses now operating at 75% capacity will have to cut back to 50% capacity and all bars must close due to COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region.

The cutbacks were mandated in Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32 that went into effect in October. That order allowed certain venues to open up to 75% capacity unless they were located in a Trauma Service Area with seven consecutive days where the number of COVID‑19 hospitalized patients exceeded 15% of the total hospital capacity. County officials said that threshold was met on Sunday.

Comal County is located in Trauma Service Area P, along with Bexar County. Bexar County officials are expected to announce the new restrictions during the daily 6 p.m. briefing.

In addition to reducing capacity to 50% and bar closures, all elective surgeries are also suspended, effective immediately.

These are the dates and percentages affecting TSA P as per the Department of State Health Services:

Dec. 21- 15.13% Dec. 22- 15.67% Dec. 23- 16.23% Dec. 24- 16.09% Dec. 25- 16.39% Dec. 26- 16.88% Dec. 27- 15.97%

The restrictions will remain in place until the TSA P is below 15% for seven consecutive days.

The following counties are in Trauma Service Area P and are affected by this order:

Atascosa

Bandera

Bexar

Comal

Dimmit

Edwards

Frio

Gillespie

Gonzales

Guadalupe

Karnes

Kendall

More on KSAT: