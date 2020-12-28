Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 27: Leaders report 1,282 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Medical workers suit up with protective personal equipment as they prepare to administer COVID-19 antibody tests and diagnostic tests at a converted vehicle inspection station, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Local officials across Texas say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 112,218 total COVID-19 cases and 1,510 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,282 new cases as of Sunday. Two new deaths were reported today.

The total case count includes 999 backlogged cases, according to health officials. The death toll includes 29 backlogged deaths ranging from Aug. 20 - Dec. 23. There are also 314 deaths reported in congregate settings.

City officials also reported that 1,000 patients are hospitalized, 299 are in the intensive care unit and 159 are on ventilators.

There are 17% of staffed beds available and 57% of ventilators available.