Bexar County’s COVID-19 risk level is ‘severe’ and worsening, health officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County health officials say the COVID-19 risk level is severe and worsening.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff made the announcement during Monday’s nightly community briefing about the local response to COVID-19.

The city’s online COVID-19 dashboard shows a five-step scale that goes from “low” to “critical” with “severe” being the second-highest risk level.

On Monday, Nirenberg reported that the positivity rate in Bexar County had increased to 19.2%, up from 14.4% last week.

City officials also reported that 1,079 patients are hospitalized, 299 are in the intensive care unit and 164 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 54% of ventilators available.

Because of a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, businesses in Bexar County that had been operating at 75% capacity will have to cut back to 50% capacity and all bars must close per Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32.

There have been a total of 112,261 COVID-19 cases and 1,510 total deaths in Bexar County. The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,116.

