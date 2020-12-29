See inside this new San Antonio estate with unique historical ties

SAN ANTONIO – A unique property is up for sale in San Antonio - a new construction home that blends elements of rock and refurbished wood from the estate home of Texas’ first Hispanic Secretary of State Judge Roy Barrera Sr.

The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home at 11315 Cottage Grove is listed at $545,000. It sits on property that was part of Barrera’s family ranch from the 1950s until 2016.

The rock walls featured in the newly constructed home were part of the original estate named Villa del Carmen, after Barrera’s wife, said Kuper Sotheby’s brand manager Cody Bays.

The ranch was sold to a developer after Barrera’s wife passed away, according to MySanAntonio.com.

The property listing notes that the home is “a lock and leave style home” and that an HOA covers the front yard maintenance.

A plaque in the Carmen Heights neighborhood where the house is located says Villa del Carmen has been the site of numerous art exhibits and fundraisers that support local artists.

