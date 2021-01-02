Constable makes history, swears in as first Black woman to serve in position

SAN ANTONIO – Kathryn Brown has now officially sworn in as a constable in Bexar County Precinct 4, making history at the same time.

Now sworn in, Brown became the county’s first-ever Black woman to take the oath as constable.

Brown said she is prepared to take on challenges ranging from renter’s protection, staffing and more.

“My officers are going to need the assistance of the Commissioners Court to give us additional manpower and resources to effectively complete our duties that are at hand,” Brown said.

Positions have been cut in the precinct, Brown said they went from having 16 deputy constables to 12 and she hopes to change that in the future.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar was there to place the pin on Brown and commemorate her new role in a special ceremony held at midnight on Thursday.

Brown has nearly two decades of experience with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

