Kathryn Brown vying to be first Black woman Bexar County constable in race against Larry Ricketts in Precinct 4

SAN ANTONIO –

A pair of Bexar County law enforcement veterans are vying to be elected as the next constable of Precinct 4.

Democrat Kathryn Brown and Republican Larry Ricketts face off this November to replace outgoing constable Stan Ramos.

Ramos' term wraps up at the end of this year. Ramos failed to make it past the Democratic primary in March, finishing third behind Brown and Mike Ramirez.

Brown then defeated Ramirez in the July runoff election. Ricketts defeated Martin Rod Chavez in the Republican primary in March.

Precinct 4 is a mix of urban and rural communities.

It encompasses downtown to the far East Side. The precinct also stretches from Universal City on the Northeast Side to Braunig Lake on the Southeast Side.

Brown is a 19-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. She would be the first Black woman to serve as a Bexar County constable if she wins, according to Monica Ramos, a spokesperson for the ounty.

During that time, the mother of two and cancer survivor attained the rank of a sergeant, worked in the recruitment office and was part of BCSO’s mounted unit patrol, according to her Facebook page.

Brown has been part of several advisory groups related to law enforcement and union committees.

Brown said her focus has been on community relations and communicating with residents that the constable’s office can be a place for resources, not just protection.

In interviews, Brown said she wants the constable’s office to be more visible and approachable, and a place that will help raise awareness on several issues such as domestic violence

Ricketts is former special forces commander in Vietnam with 31 years of law enforcement experience.

In an email to KSAT, Ricketts said he spent seven years with Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and over 24 years as a deputy constable and former captain in Precinct 4.

Ricketts and his wife of 50 years have lived in the precinct for 45 years and have owned a daycare center for 35 years.

He has also served on the county bond commission and is a member of the San Antonio Council for International Visitors.

Ricketts said in an email that if he is elected he intends to put more deputies on the streets with different shifts to combat a rise in crime in Precinct 4 during the pandemic.

That includes deputies working on Saturdays, which Ricketts said has not been the case for four years.

Ricketts said he intends to get every community in the precinct more involved with the constable’s office to better serve the entire area.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 election is underway. Find more information on how and where to vote early in Bexar County here.

