President Trump to arrive in South Texas on Tuesday, KVEO-TV reports

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – President Donald Trump is coming to South Texas early next week.

According to a report from KVEO-TV, Trump will arrive in Harlingen, Texas on Tuesday before boarding a helicopter and heading to McAllen. The exact time the president will arrive has not yet been announced.

KVEO reports the Secret Service has devised a plan to help coordinate the president’s visit with assistance from the Harlingen and McAllen Police Departments.

Trump will be “attending an unspecified dedication” at the U.S. - Mexico border wall, according to KVEO-TV. However, further details on his visit are limited at this time.

This will be Trump’s second visit to Rio Grande Valley during his presidency, KVEO-TV reports.

This is a breaking story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: President Trump pressured Georgia to ‘find the fraud’ in earlier call