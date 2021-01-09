Report: Man seen carrying Pelosi’s lectern in viral photo during Capitol riot arrested

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the Roturnda of the U.S. Capitol Building after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A man who was seen in a viral photo carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern from the U.S. House chambers during the U.S. Capitol riot earlier this week has been arrested, according to a report from the Bradenton Herald, a Florida newspaper.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida, was arrested by Federal Marshals on Friday.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and his charges include “one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” the Bradenton Herald reports.

Johnson is one of several arrests that have been made so far in connection to the violence that broke out Wednesday at the Capitol.

Richard Barnett, a man seen breaking into Pelosi’s office during the riot, placing his foot on her desk and stealing an official envelope in another viral image was arrested Friday in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to a previous KSAT report.

His charges include entering a restricted building, violent entry, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and stealing public property, according to ABC News.

West Virginia state Republican lawmaker Derrick Evans, Christoper Michael Alberts and Mark Leffingwell were also charged by federal investigators in connection to the Capitol violence.

Johnson was quickly identified by area residents on social media after the image of him carrying the lectern went viral, officials told the Florida newspaper. He is slated to appear in court on Monday in Tampa, the Bradenton Herald reports.

Pelosi’s lectern was initially located in her suite, under a staircase to the third floor on the House side of the Capitol building, according to the Bradenton Herald.

The lectern has since been safely recovered and it is valued at more than $1,000, the Bradenton Herald reports.

