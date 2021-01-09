East Texas newspaper apologizes for photo caption after referring to Trump protesters as Antifa members

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Although pro-democracy and human rights activists around the globe were stunned to see a mob storm the Capitol, they say they were heartened and inspired because the system ultimately prevailed. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana File)

TYLER, Texas – An East Texas newspaper is apologizing after it published a photo caption that referred to President Trump protesters as members of Antifa, a radical left-wing group.

The Tyler Morning Telegraph issued an apology to its readers Friday evening on Twitter after the caption was published in the newspaper’s print edition on page A8.

The image, pictured above in this story, was from the Associated Press and it showed Trump supporters climbing a wall at the Capitol building during the riots on Wednesday.

The caption itself however, was not written by the Associated Press. Rather, it was “inserted by one person and does not represent the views or opinions of the Tyler Morning Telegraph,” according to the newspaper.

The photographer’s credit was also not included next to the image in the newspaper and it’s unclear if the person responsible for the caption is facing any disciplinary action.

The full caption, shared on Twitter, reads as follows:

“Members of Antifa dressed as supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington.”

The error has since been fixed and the newspaper said it will run a correction in print as well.

According to a previous KSAT 12 Trust Index article, it’s determined that Antifa wasn’t involved in the Capitol riots, despite circulating rumors.

