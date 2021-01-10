VIA Metropolitan Transit to offer complimentary transportation to vaccination sites

Starting on Monday, VIA Metropolitan Transit will offer complimentary transportation for any person traveling to or from an appointment at a city/county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination site.

This includes the Alamodome, Wonderland of the Americas mall and others, and will last until further notice.

This includes regular bus service, VIA Link, and VIAtrans paratransit service.

VIA bus and VIA Link passengers may present their appointment registration in print or on their mobile device, and/or their COVID-19 shot record to ride fare-free on the day of their appointment.

Registered VIAtrans customers must schedule their trip in accordance with VIAtrans policies and procedures by phone or online.

“VIA offers this fare-assistance program as part of our mission to ‘connect our community’ and ensure people can reach critical destinations and services, using safe, reliable public transportation options,” VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said. “We support local efforts to expand access to the COVID vaccine and will keep doing our part to help protect the health and safety of our community.”

Health and safety precautions designed to slow the spread of germs will remain in place for all VIA riders and employees, including masks over the nose and mouth at all times, safe capacity limits on vehicles to allow for social distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of vehicles and facilities, frequent hand washing and other good hygiene practices.

Customers are asked to only make essential trips during this time and avoid public spaces, including public transit, if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have recently been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Visit VIAinfo.net or call Customer Information at (210) 362-2020 for assistance.

RELATED: Two COVID-19 vaccination sites coming to San Antonio’s South Side, West Side