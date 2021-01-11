New San Antonio skyline hotel unveils River Walk, rooftop restaurant and bar lineup

Thompson San Antonio, the 162-room luxury hotel that will anchor a new mixed-use development along the banks of the River Walk, has unveiled plans for a collection of restaurants and bars it will introduce to the Alamo City in early 2021.

The culinary lineup includes four dining and nightlife concepts, highlighted by Landrace, a new riverside restaurant led by James Beard Award finalist Chef Steve McHugh. Landrace will be on the ground floor of the hotel.

Thompson San Antonio General Manager Ted Knighton said the new restaurant will feature “one of San Antonio’s most celebrated chefs” as McHugh gained national acclaim for his Cured at Pearl.

“Landrace is a dream realized for me as I have been envisioning and working on the concept for some time,” McHugh said.

