President Trump speaks to reporters for first time since deadly siege, says impeachment causing ‘tremendous anger’

In his first remarks to reporters since last week’s deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump said the prospect of impeachment is causing “tremendous anger” in the nation.

The president spoke Tuesday morning as he left for Texas to celebrate the construction of the border wall in the City of Alamo, a town in the Rio Grande Valley.

On impeachment, Trump said it’s “a really terrible thing that they’re doing.” But he said, “We want no violence. Never violence.”

The president is also taking no responsibility for his role in the violent insurrection, saying his remarks to supporters last week were “totally appropriate.”

A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot a woman during the violence. Three others died in what authorities said were medical emergencies.

Minutes before his supporters stormed the Capitol, Trump encouraged them to march on the seat of the nation’s government where lawmakers were tallying Electoral College votes affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Trump, for months, had also spread baseless claims that the November election was fraudulent, despite his own administration’s findings to the contrary.

As rioters were still in the Capitol, Trump released a video seemingly excusing the events, saying of the rioters: “We love you. You’re very special.”

Read also: