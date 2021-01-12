City of Alamo officials say they were not contacted about President Donald Trump’s visit

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The President is traveling to Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Hours before President Donald Trump is expected to land in the Rio Grande Valley to celebrate the construction of the border wall, officials in the city where he’s speaking say they have almost no details about his visit.

As of Tuesday morning, the City of Alamo said officials have still not been officially contacted about the president’s itinerary, which comes amid a call for a second impeachment and the fallout from last week’s deadly insurrection on Capitol Hill, according to a press release.

City Manager Robert Salinas wrote that they have “no details,” and have received multiple phone calls and emails regarding the commemoration.

“...As you can see we cannot comment any further,” Salinas said.

Trump is scheduled to land at the Valley International Airport in Harlingen, and then make the roughly one-hour drive to Alamo.

There, he will celebrate one of the pillars of his presidency: his campaign against illegal immigration.

Preparations are underway for President Trump's visit in the Rio Grande Valley. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and https://t.co/tGcFuPsTjS for the latest coverage. #RGV pic.twitter.com/TTruwVQCog — KRGV CHANNEL 5 NEWS (@krgv) January 12, 2021

Texas Democrat Julián Castro and civil rights organizations are expected to hold a counter-rally in the nearby city of San Juan, Texas, to condemn the president, organizers said.

The City of Alamo has pleaded for protestors and Trump supporters to act peacefully as the nation grapples with the aftermath of the siege of the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in five deaths.

In the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, tension remains high across the U.S. and the FBI has warned of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C.

Before he departed for the Texas border, the president told reported that the impeachment is “a really terrible thing that they’re doing.”

“We want no violence,“ he added. “Never violence.”

The president’s visit to the small border town comes nearly two years after a “Make America Great Again” rally in El Paso — a city in which his team still owes money for.

That rally at the El Paso County Coliseum cost the city $470,000 in expenses. As it went unpaid, city officials added $99,000 in late fees, according to the Texas Tribune.

As the president raised money in an attempt to overturn the presidential election, the city went unpaid.

Read also: