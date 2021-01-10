President Trump is not visiting the Alamo Tuesday. He’s scheduled in border town of Alamo, Texas.

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

ALAMO, Texas – President Trump is slated to visit South Texas early this week, but not San Antonio.

With the news of his scheduled trip to South Texas beginning to circulate Saturday, some confusion surrounds the precise location of his scheduled trip.

According to White House officials, Trump will be visiting Alamo, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, where he will “mark the completion of 400 miles of border wall and his administration’s efforts to reform what the White House described as the nation’s broken immigration system.”

The president will not be visiting the Alamo in downtown San Antonio, which is more than 200 miles north of the town.

The actual location of Trump’s visit is located in Hidalgo County, just east of McAllen and Edinburg, miles north of the international border.

Boosting this for the folks who missed it yesterday.



President Trump is planning to visit Alamo, Texas, a town near the border in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.



There’s no indication he’s going to *the* Alamo, which is in downtown San Antonio, more than 200 miles north. https://t.co/hAxpn78qPT — Kolten Parker (@KoltenParker) January 10, 2021

The visit from the president comes nearly a week after violence broke out at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, as Congress worked to finalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump’s presidential campaign had a focus on building a border wall, and he promised that Mexico would pay for its construction. However, according to the Associated Press, it didn’t go according to plan and has actually been paid for by U.S. taxpayers.

Now that the border wall is nearing completion and after most of it had been constructed this past year, the president is heading to the area to see the final result.

Law enforcement near Alamo, Texas, have already begun preparing for the president’s visit at the Valley International Airport, according to KVEO-TV. And, the U.S. Secret Service has been working closely with area law enforcement agencies.

This will be Trump’s second trip to RGV during his presidency, according to KVEO-TV.

KSAT 12 has reached out to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the Harlingen Police Department and the McAllen Police Department for more information on the president’s visit.

