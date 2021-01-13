Alabama chosen for US Space Command HQ over San Antonio, reports say

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple news outlets in Alabama are reporting that Redstone Army Airfield near Huntsville, Alabama, has been chosen as the site for the U.S. Space Command headquarters.

WAFF and Al.com are among the news outlets reporting that Governor Kay Ivey confirmed the news and that a formal announcement is coming at 2 p.m.

Port San Antonio had been on the shortlist along with Colorado Springs, Colorado; Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska; and Patrick Air Force Base, Florida.

In November, U.S. Senator John Cornyn sent a letter to Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett in support of selecting San Antonio for U.S. Space Command’s future headquarters. Mayor Ron Nirenberg made his case in-person during an October visit to the Pentagon.

