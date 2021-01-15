H-E-B lands on list of best places to work in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – After winning “Grocer of the Year” by one industry publication and being named the second-best grocery store in the country in another report, San Antonio-based H-E-B has been lauded as a top employer in the U.S.

H-E-B took the No. 10 spot on Glassdoor’s “Best Places to Work in 2021″ list, which was released on Tuesday.

Glassdoor, a website for job searching and company reviews, said it based the ranking on ratings and employee feedback, making it “truly an elite honor.”

H-E-B beat out tech giants Facebook, LinkedIn, Zoom and Apple, as well as retailers Vans and Trader Joe’s in the list for the large employers.

The “large employers” are considered businesses with more than 1,000 employees.

Bain & Company, a management consulting firm, was listed as No. 1 due to its pro bono services valued at $1 billion and focus on “today’s urgent challenges” like education and social justice, Glassdoor states.

Here are the Best Places to Work in 2021, according to Glassdoor:

Bain & Company (4.6 rating) NVIDIA (4.5 rating) In-N-Out Burger (4.5 rating) HubSpot (4.5 rating) McKinsey & Company (4.5 rating) Google (4.5 rating) Delta Air Lines (4.5 rating) lululemon (4.5 rating) Microsoft (4.5 rating) H E B (4.4 rating)

H-E-B has remained essential throughout the coronavirus pandemic, often being recognized for its preparation, help for the community and care for employees

It was named “Grocer of the Year” in December by Grocery Dive due to its response to COVID-19 and was bested only by Amazon in a report of the nation’s top grocery stores by Dunnhumby, a global consumer science company.

H-E-B’s preparedness for the pandemic began in January of 2020, weeks before the virus struck the U.S. and Texas, the publication said.

“The Texas grocer’s pandemic response this spring showed it could move mountains, while its response in recent months has proven its agility and deep understanding of its shoppers,” Grocery Dive said in a statement.

During that time, H-E-B offered hourly employees a $2 pay raise, later transitioning it into long-term wage raises.

Read also: