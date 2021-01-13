H-E-B launches registration portal for COVID-19 vaccines, but is still waiting for more doses to arrive

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has launched a registration portal on its website for people who are looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but there are no slots available because the pharmacies are still waiting for more vaccine doses.

Registration will be made available once H-E-B receives more allocations of the vaccine.

H-E-B is currently out of COVID-19 vaccines but the Texas grocer has applied to receive more.

“Once we have the vaccine, customers will be able to schedule on that site. We do not have any new allocation of vaccine at this time,” spokesperson Dya Campos told KSAT.

All previous vaccine allotments given to H-E-B were administered to eligible customers in Phase 1A, which includes health care workers, nursing home workers and residents of long term care facilities, as well as customers in Phase 1B, which includes people 65 and older, and people 18 and older with at least one chronic illness, according to the website.

H-E-B has yet to accept appointments for eligible customers in Phase 1C which includes essential frontline workers and Phase 2 which includes the general public.

Pharmacies will still not be accepting walk-ins once H-E-B receives more allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine because of the vaccine’s fragile shelf life which requires it to be used within hours of opening a new vial, according to H-E-B officials. Each Covid-19 vaccine vial has 10 doses.

All vaccines that were allocated to H-E-B previously have been administered. Campos told KSAT in early January that “once supply becomes more readily available, we are prepared to help vaccinate our communities on a broad scale.”

H-E-B has requested more COVID-19 vaccines from the state of Texas and there will be no cost to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from the grocery retailer.

