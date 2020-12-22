H-E-B pharmacies to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, reserved for healthcare workers

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B pharmacies across Texas will be getting thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as the state moves forward in the second week of vaccine distribution.

In Bexar County, 44 H-E-B pharmacies are slated to receive a total of 4,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which received final approval from the Food and Drug Administration last week.

A spokesperson with H-E-B said the vaccine will not be available to the general public at this point but will go to healthcare providers as outlined in the distribution schedule set by the CDC.

Healthcare providers not able to get the vaccine through their employers will be able to call the pharmacies and arrange to be vaccinated.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas will receive 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in December.

Last week, 224,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine went to 110 providers (hospitals and medical schools) in 34 counties, according to the governor’s office. Bexar County received about 30,000 doses at 11 locations.

According to the Texas Dept. of State Health Services more than 1,100 providers in 185 Texas counties are expected to receive 460,500 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and 159,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine sometime this week.

Bexar County facilities will receive about 30,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 5,000 additional Pfizer vaccines.

For H-E-B, “an appointment must be scheduled to receive the vaccine,” Bedingfield said.

To do that, healthcare workers and healthcare providers with groups smaller than 30 should contact their local H-E-B Pharmacy to schedule an appointment. Groups larger than 30 should email wellnessservices@heb.com.

The pharmacies will not accept walk-ins.

See below for the week 2 distribution plans in Texas:

