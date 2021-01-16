Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 15: 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases sets grim record

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday evening.

Nirenberg reported 143,503 total COVID-19 cases and 1,710 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 2,889 new cases. Six deaths related to the virus were confirmed on Friday.

The 7-day moving average of cases is at 2,041, a significant increase and the highest its ever been since the beginning of the pandemic, Nirenberg said.

While those numbers are a cause for concern, Nirenberg said that hospitalization numbers continued to show a slight improvement.

City officials reported that 1,387 patients are hospitalized, down 20 from Thursday. The intensive care units reported 403 patients, an increase from 382. Of those patients, 243 are on ventilators, up from 231 on Thursday.

There are 10% of staffed beds available and 53% of ventilators available.

Officials continued to ask for the public’s patience as they work with rolling out vaccine doses in the limited shipments they get. Until then, they recommended the public continue practicing good social distancing efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.