SAFD: Mother, son lose home after it catches fire twice in one day

SAN ANTONIO – A mother and son are now without a home after their house caught fire twice in one day, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The first fire happened around 7 p.m., Friday, at the residence in the 200 block of Goodwin.

During the first fire, the 12-year-old boy had been home alone and fire crews were able to extinguish the flames fairly quickly, which were contained to a back room.

The boy was uninjured and the fire department also turned off the electricity as a precaution.

However, around 12:20 a.m., firefighters were called back to the home for a second fire that started in the front of the structure.

SAFD said no one was home at the time of the second fire, but it appears to have been intentionally set.

The flames were able to be contained and extinguished by firefighters, but the damages were estimated at $80,000. The home was deemed a total loss.

Arson investigators were called to the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.

