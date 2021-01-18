Commissioner Calvert tests positive for COVID-19 days after appearing in Commissioners Court

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert on Monday confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19, just days after appearing at last week’s Commissioners Court meeting.

Calvert said via telephone Monday he tested positive Friday and has reached out to other county leaders and staff with whom he came into contact.

Calvert, who represents Precinct 4, was present for the court’s Jan. 12 meeting and said he attended only after testing negative for the virus less than a week earlier.

Calvert said a friend who visited him on Jan. 1 contacted him two days later and said she had tested positive for the virus.

The commissioner then took a coronavirus test around Jan. 6, which came back negative.

Jan. 14, two days after Calvert took part in the public meeting, he could no longer taste food, Calvert said via telephone.

The following day Calvert took another COVID test and this time it came back positive.

Calvert said he then went into quarantine and will remain in quarantine the rest of the week.

He said he plans to be retested on Friday.

Commissioners Court has continued to meet in person during the pandemic, but with a number of social distancing safety protocols in place, including commissioners themselves sitting in desks that are now spaced apart.

Calvert said the virus has caused some symptoms but that he was “doing fine” on Monday.

