Bexar County residents being targeted in another phone scam, BSCO warns

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new phone scam.

Scammers claiming to be with the sheriff’s office are cold calling residents and telling them that there is a federal warrant out their arrest for skipping out on jury duty.

According to a Facebook post from BCSO officials, the scammers are then telling the resident to purchase gift cards at Walmart in order to pay for the warrant to avoid being arrested.

⚠️SCAM ALERT-PLEASE SHARE⚠️ The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple calls from Bexar County residents... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

BCSO officials said they do not take payments over the phone and do not accept payments in exchange for avoiding arrest.

They are also reminding residents that BCSO officials will never request residents to purchase a gift card for any reason.

If you receive one of these scam phone calls, please contact BCSO officials immediately at (210)335-6000.

Related: