Drive-thru dinosaur adventure available in San Antonio for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Adventure awaits at the Dinosaur Drive-Thru which is in town for just a few short weeks.

More than 60 life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs are ready to greet spectators as you drive through your San Antonio adventure which also comes with an educational audio tour.

According to officials, the dinosaurs are set up in the order in which they existed and the audio tour, which is available in English and Spanish, is filled with jokes and fun facts about each dinosaur.

There’s also an interactive trivia game for the whole family to play throughout the tour and at the end, you’ll receive a scorecard. All winners get an official Dino Guru certificate at the end of the tour.

For COVID-19 safety, everyone is expected to remain in their own vehicles during the tour.

Tickets for the tours, which are available from Jan. 28 through Feb. 14, can be purchased here. Tickets are sold per vehicle and not per person at a cost of $49 for one vehicle that includes up to 8 passengers.

The Dinosaur Drive-Thru experience will be set up in the parking lot at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, located at 17000 W IH-10.

Tours are available at night and during the day. “The day shows more detail in the dinosaurs, but the night is fun too because each dinosaur is illuminated with a colorful light display. If you start the tour at dusk, you can enjoy both shows,” officials said on the website.

