SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police have identified a robbery suspect who they say held up a convenience store last month.

Officials say they already had the suspect in custody for a different charge.

Miguel Perez, 21, is facing several charges, including aggravated robbery and resisting arrest.

Investigators said tips from locals helped police identify Perez, who may be connected to a string of robberies in Travis County.

Perez is being held in the Hays County Jail on a $321,000 bond.