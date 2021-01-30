Fab Five from ‘Queer Eye’ are returning to Texas

“Queer Eye” fans, get excited because the Fab Five is returning to the Lone Star State!

Bobby Berk, one of the Fab Five, confirmed the show is returning to Texas on Saturday on social media. He said the show is looking for its next “hero” and applications are now open.

If you’re interested in making it on “Queer Eye,” just send an email to QECASTING@ITV.COM with your name, photos, and stories, according to Bobby’s post.

If you have a friend you want to nominate, feel free to send in their information as well.

The group first announced it was coming to Texas in March of 2020 to film season 6 of the hit show. It wasn’t specified at the time which city they would be filming in and with the COVID-19 pandemic happening around the same time, it’s unclear if it was pushed back.

All five seasons of “Queer Eye” are currently available on Netflix. It’s unknown when season 6 will make its debut as of yet.

“Queer Eye” stars the Fab Five, known as Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown. It’s an LGBTQ hit-show on Netflix that features emotionally-charged episodes of the Fab Five making over a person’s lifestyle, including their wardrobes and their homes.

