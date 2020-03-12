Fab Five from ‘Queer Eye’ arrives in Texas to film season six

AUSTIN, Texas – “Queer Eye” fans - get excited because the Fab Five is now in the Lone Star State!

Stars of the popular Netflix show, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown, all made a pit stop at El Arroyo in Austin on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.

The cast announced it’s set to start filming season six of “Queer Eye” in Texas, although we aren’t certain which city specifically the group will primarily be filming in.

“Queer Eye” also announced on Facebook that season 5 will soon be released on Netflix.

Grab a Texas-sized box of tissues y’all because the Fab 5 just arrived in the Lone Star State to film Queer Eye Season 6! 🤠🌵(oh and P.S. Queer Eye Season 5 is coming real soon✨) Posted by Queer Eye on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Each of the cast members were seen in front of a billboard with a witty, Texas-themed caption that captures their ‘fabulousness.’

Some of the billboards read, “Antoni, the most fabulous thing in Texas since queso" or “Tan, the most fabulous thing in Texas since cowboy boots.”

‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness stops by Buc-ee’s before San Antonio show

“Queer Eye” is an LGBTQ hit-show on Netflix that features emotionally-charged episodes of the Fab Five making over a person’s lifestyle, including their wardrobes and their homes.