The rumors are true! Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ Oreos have officially hit stores nationwide

It’s official - Lady Gaga’s Oreos, inspired by her latest album, “Chromatica,” have made their debut across stores nationwide this week.

You’ve probably seen the trend on social media of people scouring store shelves in search of these pink and green beauties this week. And, there’s a good reason.

The news you’ve all been waiting for (and we couldn’t wait to reveal 😭)... OREO x LADY GAGA packs drop today! 🎤🎶 pic.twitter.com/OPdkueC45h — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 28, 2021

According to a report from USA Today, Oreo’s parent company, Mondelēz International, announced the collaboration with Lady Gaga in December. Oreo then took to social media on Jan. 28 to reveal the cookies’ official debut.

The ‘Chromatica’ Oreos come in six-cookie packs or full packs and are pink-colored Golden Oreo cookies with a green creme filling. The wafer also features designs inspired by Gaga’s album, according to USA Today.

It’s likely some of the cookies have sold out already at some stores, following a digital scavenger hunt the company hosted on social media earlier this week to celebrate its release.

Oreo’s Chromatica Cookie Hunt ended Friday morning, and according to the contest rules, 50 fans will be randomly chosen to win packs of the OREOs that are signed by Gaga herself.

As of Saturday, the winners have not yet been announced.

If you’re still in search of these cookies, we recommend searching area Target, Walmart and 7-Eleven stores, or other places that Oreos are sold.

