San Antonio doctor raising funds to provide lunches for volunteers at Alamodome vaccine site

A San Antonio doctor is raising funds to provide daily lunches to the 150 volunteers at the Alamodome COVID vaccine site.

Through that mission, Dr. Francisco Arredondo is also aiming to help local restaurants and the San Antonio Zoo by providing them business during the pandemic-caused shutdown.

“As is often the case, San Antonians are finding unique ways to help each other, and in this instance, Dr. Arredando is helping to feed the volunteers at the Alamodome and creating a ripple effect which is helping San Antonio Zoo and local restaurants at the same time,” said Tim Morrow, president & CEO of San Antonio Zoo, in a statement. “By raising funds on his own personal Facebook page and then purchasing catered meals from the zoo and local restaurants, the community can help support volunteers at the Alamodome, as well as our zoo and local restaurants, which have been impacted by the pandemic.”

With a goal of raising $8,000, as of Sunday afternoon, it was exceeded. According to Facebook, $8,619 has been raised so far, and counting.

“Restaurants including Fralo’s Pizza and a local Subway have already pitched in with discounted meals, just as San Antonio Zoo’s catering team did this weekend,” Arredondo said in a statement. “The virus has hit the community very hard and has destroyed many lives. Now is the time to focus on building our new lives. This collective effort to make sure everyone is vaccinated is the first step to constructing a new way of life. Destruction is the past. Construction is the future. Let’s build a better San Antonio!”

