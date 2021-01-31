Parents of 2 young children hospitalized after rollover crash on Highway 16, deputies say

The parents of two young children are hospitalized after they were ejected in a rollover crash on Highway 16 overnight, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 1 a.m., Sunday, in the 20900 block of Highway 16.

Deputies said the family of four was traveling southbound on the highway when the children’s mother lost control of the vehicle and drove into the grassy median.

She drove through several trees and launched the vehicle over the crossover and into the other grassy median, according to officials.

She was ejected from the vehicle and her husband, who was in the passenger seat, was partially ejected. The children, who are both under the age of 10, were uninjured, deputies said.

The woman was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious but stable condition, according to the BCSO. Her husband was also taken to BAMC in critical condition.

The crash has been ruled as an accident and alcohol and speed were not a factor.

