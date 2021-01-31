Man hit, killed by pickup truck while trying to run across Culebra Road, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck while trying to run across Culebra Road, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 7 p.m., Saturday, in the 2100 block of Culebra Road.

Police said the man, 33, was trying to run across Culebra, from the south end to the north end, when he was hit by a pickup truck. The man was outside of a designated crosswalk when he tried to cross the roadway, officials said.

The driver stopped to help render aid, but the man struck was later pronounced dead at University Hospital, according to police.

His identity has not yet been released at this time.

Further details are limited at this time, but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

