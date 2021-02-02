Do you know this man? San Antonio police need your help identifying this robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers is requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a man in connection with a robbery on the city’s South Side.

According to police, on Dec. 15, 2020, a man walked into the Triple E Corner Store, located at 7302 New Laredo Highway. The man displayed a weapon, demanded the victim’s vehicle and left the store in it.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest in this crime.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit the Crime Stopper website by clicking here.

