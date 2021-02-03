‘One of a kind’: Students, former coworkers remember teacher killed in crash

SAN ANTONIO – Students and fellow staff members of a former Brandeis High School teacher killed in a crash said her influence and the lessons she taught extend far beyond the classroom.

Carisa Kohutek was considered a loving mother, wife and dedicated educator.

According to San Antonio police, Kohutek was killed after she crashed her vehicle into a ditch off Interstate 10 near Casa Bella and UTSA Boulevard on Friday night.

Kohutek appeared to make a great impression on everyone she met.

Scott Coleman, a social studies teacher, once taught in the same department as Kohutek. Coleman said Kohutek was more like family than a coworker.

”She was an absolute one of a kind,” Coleman said. “Even as teachers, we look at her like, ‘How do you do it?’ I mean, she just juggled everything.”

Coleman said that Kohutek always seemed joyous.

”She was the kind of person that was always happy. She was always in a good mood. If she wasn’t in a good mood, you didn’t know it,” Coleman said.

Former Brandeis High School student Kiersten Ehr said she looked forward to attending Kohutek’s economics class in her senior year.

”She was a ray of sunshine. She brought kindness into our classroom every single day,” Ehr said. “Economics is not my strong subject, but I learned it in a way that I can remember it and retain it when I got older. And, I just remember her always being so excited when we did great on our tests.”

Now an online a digital memory book is growing with kind sentiments and stories about Kohutek.

Many people who knew Kohutek said her influence will continue to resonate.