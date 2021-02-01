Woman killed after crashing her car into ditch on NW Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a driver who was killed in a crash Friday night on the city’s Northwest Side.

The victim was identified as Carisa Allen Kohutek, 36.

Police said Kohutek was killed after she crashed her vehicle into a ditch off Interstate 10 near Casa Bella and UTSA Boulevard.

Kohutek was pronounced dead at the scene. The ME’s office said she died of blunt force head trauma.

Alcohol didn’t not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.