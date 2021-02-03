Suspect in Myrtle Beach homicides arrested in Live Oak, US Marshals say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect in a double homicide in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina who authorities say was on the run for months was arrested in Live Oak.

The U.S. Marshals said Tyrese Deshawnd Lighty, 22, was wanted on eight warrants for first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He was captured by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Oak Terrace Drive in Live Oak, according to authorities.

He is being held in the Bexar County Jail while awaiting extradition to Myrtle Beach.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals said Lighty was allegedly involved in a Myrtle Beach shooting that left two people dead and six people injured.

The warrants for his arrest were issued in October.

Through investigation, the U.S. Marshals found he had San Antonio ties.

Three other suspects have been arrested in the double homicide that happened on Oct. 12 at the Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach, according to TV station WPDE in South Carolina.

Ad

Read also: