Do you know this man? San Antonio police say he threatened to ‘mace’ Walgreens employees during robbery

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a robbery suspect.

According to police, on Jan. 28 a man entered a Walgreens located at 7423 Broadway Street. He walked straight to the facial care products, started to take products off the shelf and filled his backpack.

Police said when the man started to walk out of the store, he was confronted by three employees who he told he would “mace” if they tried to stop him.

The man left the store after the incident with the products, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the individual involved in the robbery.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit their website: www.sacrimestoppers.com.

