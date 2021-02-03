Man arrested after leading officers on chase in Castle Hills, police say

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A man is in police custody after he led officers on a vehicle chase in Castle Hills overnight, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on a suspected drunk and reckless driver on Blanco Road near Loop 410.

According to police, the driver led them on a chase through the Harmony Hills neighborhood, going roughly 80 to 90 mph on city streets.

Police said the driver hit a parked car near the Sahara Suites Apartments on Ramsey and San Pedro Avenue and then ran on foot.

Authorities said they chased the man down and used a stun gun on him before taking him into custody. Emergency crews had to remove a prong, but he otherwise was not hurt, police said. His name and age were not released.

A female passenger inside the car was taken to University Hospital by EMS for her narcotics use, police said.