One person was killed in a crash on Broadway Street Thursday, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday morning on Broadway Street on the city’s North Side.

San Antonio Police Department officers on the scene said one vehicle was headed north on Broadway and a second was headed west on Cheever when they collided.

A Jeep SUV rolled over and one of the occupants was killed.

A second person was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital for treatment.