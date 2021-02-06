Driver extracted from vehicle, hospitalized after crash on Highway 281, police say

A woman had to be rescued from her vehicle by the jaws of life after she crashed on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman had to be rescued from her vehicle by the jaws of life after she crashed on the city’s North Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 5:35 a.m., Saturday, on Highway 281 and Wurzbach Parkway.

Police said the woman, 40, was traveling northbound on 281 when she tried to avoid an object in the middle of the road.

Her vehicle spun out of control and then slammed into the wall, according to officials. The impact from the crash trapped her inside of the vehicle.

EMTs arrived on scene and had to use the jaws of life to rescue the driver, police said.

She was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials said alcohol was not a factor and the crash has been ruled an accident.

