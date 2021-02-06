Man, woman found dead in truck on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

San Antonio police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman on the Southwest Side.

According to police, a property owner in the area was walking around 4 p.m. and noticed a truck that was “out of place.”

Police say the property owner approached the truck, found a man and a woman dead and called 911. Investigators believe the man and woman could be in their 30s, but have yet to identify them.

According to police, the man was found in the driver’s seat and the woman was found in the passenger seat, however, the Bexar County Medical Examiner has not determined a cause of death at this time.

It is unclear how long the two were in the truck at the time of their deaths, police said.

Original:

A suspicious death investigation is underway on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities announced the investigation on social media Saturday afternoon, and the scene is located in the 7200 block of Old Pearsall Road.

The area is currently marked off with yellow caution tape and officers have established a perimeter.

