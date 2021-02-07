Medical Examiner ID’s victim of deadly shooting on East Side

Two young men are hospitalized, one of which is in critical condition, and four suspects are still at large after a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the victim of a deadly shooting on the East Side.

Jorge Lerma, 22, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the ME’s Office. His death has been ruled a homicide, officials said.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Omaha Street.

Police said four men were on foot in the area and fired 10 gunshots. One of the bullets struck Lerma in the chest, who was sitting inside of his vehicle at the time, police said.

Lerma was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition. He later succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.

Authorities are still searching for the four suspects at this time.

