SAPD announces death of off-duty officer

SAN ANTONIO – For the third time this year, the San Antonio Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department announced an off-duty officer committed suicide around 7:15 a.m., Sunday, at an apartment complex on the city’s North Side. This is the third SAPD officer that has died this year.

The officer, who’s identity has not yet been released, served with the department for less than a year and was assigned to the Prue Patrol substation, officials said.

“During this difficult time, we ask that you please give the officer’s family privacy as they deal with this tragic loss,” the department said in a statement.

SAPD said it will have psychologists and peer support groups available to anyone within the department about the incident.

Ad

Chief William McManus said in a statement that this is a tragic loss for the department as a whole.

“This is a tragic loss for this officer’s family, the department, and our community. Please keep his family and the department in your prayers during this difficult time. Any officer needing help can and should use psychological services and peer support. Most importantly, officers are reminded that you are not alone and help is always available,” McManus said.

RELATED: SAPD reports death of police officer