Police in 3 cities trying to determine where woman was shot

A woman drove herself to an area hospital after being shot early Thursday morning.

LIVE OAK, Texas – Police in three different cities are trying to determine where a woman was shot early Thursday morning.

The victim, who drove herself to Northeast Methodist Hospital in Live Oak, told investigators that someone took aim at her while she was pumping gas at a Circle K station in the general area.

Live Oak police say the woman initially called 911 around 3:30 a.m. from the area near Toepperwein and Kitty Hawk roads.

That intersection is near the city limits of both Converse and Universal City.

Police say the victim told them she is not from the area, so she was not able to offer any street names for the location where she was shot.

She told officers after calling 911, she flagged down another driver who then helped lead her to the hospital.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg.

Police say they were able to get only limited information from her before she underwent treatment at the hospital.

Because they were not able to find the actual crime scene, it is unclear which agency will take over the investigation.