South Side gets “Little Libraries” thanks to Scooby Van of San Antonio, Southside ISD, and community businesses

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Southside Independent School District, community businesses, and the Scooby Van of San Antonio are providing “Little Libraries” to rural areas on the South Side.

The Southside ISD Career & Technical Education students installed six little libraries on the grounds of local businesses in their neighborhoods. The little libraries are being sponsored by Joeris General Contractors.

The students worked together under the supervision of their teachers, Mr. Cruz and Mr. Vigil, on Saturday, February 6th to install each library.

Ad

Southside ISD Career & Technical Education students installed six little libraries at local South Side businesses. (Live from the Southside)

Each of the small business locations are family-friendly establishments in the school district’s community.

The goal of the collaboration is for families to enjoy a good book and great food while visiting the businesses. Community members are also encouraged to donate books to the little libraries at any of the locations.

The school district has also teamed up with the Scooby Van of San Antonio’s Southside Chapter to help keep the little libraries stocked with books and promote little library events. The Scooby Van of San Antonio is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that promotes literacy & creates excitement about reading, bringing communities together through literacy.

Southside ISD Career & Technical Education students installed six little libraries at local South Side businesses. (Live from the Southside)

Scooby Van of San Antonio is founded by Linda Pearson and its Southside Chapter is led by Live from the Southside’s CEO April Monterrosa. If you would like to learn more about the Scooby Van of San Antonio, visit: scoobyvansa.com. If you would like a little library at your place of business, contact: livefromthesouthside@gmail.com.

Ad

Southside ISD neighborhood Little library locations:

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Do you know of someone or something on the South Side that deserves some news coverage? Let us know in the prompt below.

Read more content by Live From The South Side Magazine: