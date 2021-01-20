San Antonio native, McCollum HS grad performs at 2021 inauguration

A member of the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" plays during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.

We love to share our fellow South Sider’s accomplishments and good news.

Today, our South Side San Antonio community beamed with pride as we watched McCollum High School graduate Jeremy McBride (Class of 1997) perform at the 2021 inauguration.

Jeremy began his musical journey in the 6th grade at Terrell Wells Middle School.

When he attended McCollum High School, he was a member of the Cowboy band, he earned numerous awards from State Solo Contest, Region Band, area band and was ranked as one of the best euphonium players in the state of Texas.

With a love for music, he continued his music education at Baylor University where he received a Bachelor of Music and a master’s degree from University of North Texas.

He has also won several competitions in the professional brass world and is not only known by many in the music education world, but also very well respected.

A huge congrats to you, Jeremy, on all your accomplishments and know that you’re an inspiration to your South Side community.

Jeremy currently lives in Washington D.C., where he is serving our country as a member of the United States Army and the Pershing’s Own military band.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

