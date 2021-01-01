Flaco Jimenez’s former food truck ‘Tacos Jimenez’ revived by son, will open on South Side next week

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Texas Tornados founder and legendary accordionist Flaco Jimenez has been the ambassador for Tex-Mex music for many years now. Past accolades include Grammy awards in 1986, 1995, and 1998. Jimenez is also famously known for collaborations with Linda Ronstadt, Los Lobos, and The Rolling stones.

Legend is simply too small a definition when describing Flaco Jimenez and while he may have passed his days of winning Grammys, he continues to have the golden touch. Approximately 20 years ago, Jimenez was the original owner of Tacos Jimenez food truck and has now handed down the torch to his son, Leonardo Jimenez III.

The younger Jimenez, along with spouse Gilda, have dedicated their entire lives to the revival of the food truck with the intent to continue a treasured family tradition. On January 7, Tacos Jimenez is coming to the South Side of San Antonio, Texas. They will be located at 10911 State HWY 16 easily found across from Colt 45 Baseball Field at the Applewhite Road intersection.

Tacos Jimenez will specialize in traditional Mexican food from Monterrey as a tribute to his mother Adela Jimenez who has roots there. Endeared staples such as Menudo, will be served on the weekends along with their specialty, banado barbacoa tacos.

The tacos are popular in Monterrey and will be served in the same fashion: cooked in a red sauce laden with spices and herbs found in the local countryside. The elder Jimenez has gone on record to give the new and improved Tacos Jimenez food truck his blessing and is looking forward to doing all he can to assist the new venture succeed.

