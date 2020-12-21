Miss Plus San Antonio wins Miss Plus Texas, advances to nationals

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Southside born and raised and Miss Plus San Antonio 2020 People’s Choice winner Melissa Torres has been selected to represent the great state of Texas and the plus-size community by competing in the national pageant Miss Plus America taking place in Louisville, Kentucky on March 27.

Out of the 10 largest cities in Texas, and over 40 ladies competing, Melissa was chosen to represent Texas.

“When I joined the inaugural pageant last year, I had no idea where it would bring me here,” said Torres, who is a graduate of Southwest High School and Keiser University with a Bachelors in Health Science.

Melissa Torres (courtesy Melissa Torres)

Miss Plus America is a “faith structured organization for plus size women (that’s been) in existence since 2003.″

“The Name itself inspires woman with an outlet to experience not only the thrill of walking a stage in gown and crown, Miss Plus America gives the opportunity to experience the magnanimity of serving others in a unique and rewarding way,” said Melissa Stamper, the organization’s founder.

Roxanne Quintero, founder and pageant director for Miss Plus San Antonio, called on San Antonio residents to join in “congratulating, supporting, and wishing her all the luck in the world to bring that title home.”

“I am honored that Melissa has been selected for such an amazing competition and will also be representing our organization and the mission of Miss Plus San Antonio,” Quintero said.

“We have witnessed all the great things Melissa has done and been involved with in her South Side community. She is all about positivity and you can see it instantly when you meet her. We are so proud of her”, said April Monterrosa, Director of Communications for Miss Plus San Antonio and Editor in Chief of Live from the Southside Magazine.

Melissa Torres, Miss Plus San Antonio and Miss Plus Texas 2020. (Live From the Southside)

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Do you know of someone or something on the South Side that deserves some news coverage? Let us know in the prompt below.