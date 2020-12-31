10 things you should know about Brooks on San Antonio’s South Side

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Brooks is a 1,300-acre thriving, mixed-use community, where 3,200+ people learn, live, play, stay and work. Here are 10 things you should know about Brooks on the South Side.

Former Air Force Base– Established as Brooks Field, in December of 1917, an Army Air Corps installation, it is one of the oldest facilities in the U.S. Air Force. In 1947, the name changed to Brooks Air Force Base and in 2002, it was renamed Brooks City Base. The Air Force Base closed on September 30, 2011, and in 2017, Brooks City Base was renamed Brooks. There are 5 Housing Options– The Aviator, redesigned from former Air Force barracks, offers 4 urban-inspired choices- studio apartments, as well as one, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Heritage Oaks features 1950′s and 1960′s two, three and four-bedroom ranch-style homes and duplexes. The Anderson is a multi-family development that offers one and two-bedroom apartments. The Kennedy Apartments is a modern, upscale community featuring one and two-bedroom apartments. The Landings offers one and two-bedroom apartments. 3 Lodging Options– For those weary travelers, Brooks offers 3 options- – For those weary travelers, Brooks offers 3 options- Embassy Suites at Brooks Hotel & Spa, Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express & Suites. Home to City Base Entertainment– City Base Entertainment is an Independently owned multiplex with Sony 4K digital projection, leather seats, food & a full bar. In 2013, it was named “Best Theater in San Antonio.” Besides movie screens, the complex also features a laser tag/arcade room, concessions and bar menu, complete with beer, cocktails, spirits, wine and appetizers. The Greenline is San Antonio’s Favorite Park– Established on April 6, 2018, The – Established on April 6, 2018, The Greenline is a 43-acre waterfront, linear urban park. Highlights of the park include: Home to the Only Surviving Hangar from World War 1– Hangar 9 is an 8,700-square-foot historic aircraft hangar, built in 1918 during World War 1. It is the oldest U.S. Air Force aircraft storage & repair facility and the only surviving hangar from WWI. On March 24, 2017, Hangar 9 had its grand opening, as a public event venue, after going through a rehabilitation and restoration project. On May 21, 1970, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and on December 8, 1976, it was designated a National Historic Landmark. Hosts a Few Major Annual Events– Since 2019, Brooks has hosted two major annual events. As part of Fiesta San Antonio, The Greenline at Brooks plays host to Chanclas Y Cervezas in April. In Spanish, chanclas means flip flops and cervezas means beers. In May, The Greenline hosts the Barbacoa & Big Red Festival. (Note: Due to the coronavirus outbreak, both events have been cancelled for 2020. Fiesta San Antonio will now take place November 5th through November 15th, while the Barbacoa & Big Red Festival will return in 2021). Home to Several Major Businesses– Brooks is home to major companies including Calumet Specialty Products, Cuisine Solutions, Mission Trail Baptist Hospital, Nissei Plastic Machinery America Inc. and OKIN Business Process Solutions. Some of the Top Schools– Some awesome schools are situated at Brooks, including Brooks Academy of Science & Engineering, CAST Med High School, Compass Rose Academy (Grades 6-12) and University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine. Great Restaurants– Brooks doesn’t have a shortage of amazing restaurants. Some San Antonio favorites include 54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse, Armadillos Texas Style Burgers, Firehouse Subs, Texas Roadhouse, The Longhorn Café, and – Brooks doesn’t have a shortage of amazing restaurants. Some San Antonio favorites include 54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse, Armadillos Texas Style Burgers, Firehouse Subs, Texas Roadhouse, The Longhorn Café, and Nineteen17 inside Embassy Brooks.

