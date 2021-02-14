29ºF

SAPD: Officer struck by car hospitalized with serious injuries

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after he was struck by a car on the city’s North Side, according to police.

San Antonio police first reported the incident around 4 a.m. Sunday on Twitter.

The officer was working a crash at Highway 281 and Brook Hollow when they were hit by a car. The officer was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, but suffering from serious injuries, police said.

Police did not say if the crash was caused by slick conditions caused by this weekend’s winter weather.

The department plans to release more information about the incident on Sunday.

