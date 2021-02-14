SAPD: Officer struck by car hospitalized with serious injuries

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after he was struck by a car on the city’s North Side, according to police.

San Antonio police first reported the incident around 4 a.m. Sunday on Twitter.

Major Accident at 281 / Brook Hollow. An SAPD Officer was struck by a vehicle while handling an accident. The officer, a 2-year veteran, was transported to University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition with serious injuries. Will send out more information. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) February 14, 2021

The officer was working a crash at Highway 281 and Brook Hollow when they were hit by a car. The officer was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, but suffering from serious injuries, police said.

Police did not say if the crash was caused by slick conditions caused by this weekend’s winter weather.

The department plans to release more information about the incident on Sunday.