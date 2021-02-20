Have you seen this man? San Antonio police say he disappeared on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old man who last seen on Friday.

According to police, Luis Esteban Marquez left the Texas Center for Infectious Disease at 9:00 p.m., Friday.

Marquez has a court order to be at the facility and was diagnosed with a severe medical condition that requires medical care, police say.

Marquez is described as being 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with more information on Marquez’s whereabouts is urged to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person unit at 210-207-7760.

