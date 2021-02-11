40ºF

Do you know this man? San Antonio police say he robbed a North Side Little Ceasar’s Pizza restaurant

A man walked into the store, robbed an employee and pulled out a knife, police say

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Images courtesy of the San Antonio Police Department.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a North Side robbery suspect.

According to police, on Feb. 1, police were dispatched to the Little Ceasar’s Pizza restaurant located at 4431 Blanco Road.

Police say an employee was robbed by a man wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans and a black backpack. The man threatened the employee with a knife and left the store on foot.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest in this crime.

If you have any information related to this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit their website by clicking here.

